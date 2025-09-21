Baby, that’s a big one! Mom delivers nearly 14-pound boy

One Florida family’s celebrating an especially big blessing.

Baby boy Annan was born Sept. 3 at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, weighing in at 13 pounds, 15 ounces. That makes him nearly twice the size of the average newborn.

The nearly 14-pound little one is “believed to be among the biggest babies, if not the biggest baby, ever born” there, the hospital shared in a post on social media.

“He was the talk of the maternity ward!” mom Daniella Hines reports. “I remember thinking, ‘What are they pulling out of me? What is going on here?’ I felt so much pressure.”

Daniella has a history of delivering big babies. Her older son weighed almost as much, coming in at 12 pounds, 11 ounces. She and her husband aren’t tiny, either, both measuring in at more than 6 feet tall.

Annan seems on track to be a gentle giant, with his mom describing him as “really chill.”

The hospital summed it all up, saying, “Big miracle, big love!”