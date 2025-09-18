Jumping ice skater cracks new Guinness World Record

You can file this one firmly under “Don’t Try This at Home.”

An ice skater from Hungary has set the new Guinness World Record for jumping rope on the ice while wearing skates. Eszter Szombathelyi managed to skip rope 136 times in a minute, a feat about as difficult for most of us as saying her name. It was no problem, really: the previous record was only 45 times in 60 seconds.

If you’re thinking you might give it a try, you can check out the feat on the Guinness socials. Be warned, though — Eszter was both a Junior and Senior National Champion skater in Hungary.