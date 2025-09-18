Burglars steal from beloved Nashville restaurant, but Insta has the last word

If you’ve spent much time in Nashville, you might know that Rosepepper Cantina’s one of the go-to spots for margaritas and Mexican food.

Even if you’ve never been there, you might know its viral Instagram account, featuring its ever-changing sign outside, which regularly boasts quips like “Brunch without booze is just a sad late breakfast” and “We’ve got Mystical Moonbeam Margaritas or whatever Benson Boone said.”

In late August, however, things took a bit of a turn when thieves stole about $1,200 worth of tequila from Rosepepper, resulting in signs like “Whoever stole our tequila we hope your hangover last forever.”

The restaurant also posted about the burglary on its socials, including some surveillance footage, which led to a flurry of tips. It also led to several busier than expected days when customers turned out to support the beloved small business, even though it might’ve been a little short on booze.

In the end, tips let to arrest warrants in the burglary, and the viral sign had the last word: the restaurant sold T-shirts and mugs that said “I didn’t steal 5 cases of well tequila from Rosepepper.”