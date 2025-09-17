9/16 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County Commissioners heard a few positive reports at their weekly meeting yesterday. Planning Director Scott Edelman said a lot of people are working on rebuilding after the recent Burdoin fire.

“It’s going well. We have great communications with the Gorge Commission staff. They seem very committed to try to help people rebuild. So far, we’ve only actually received one application. I believe it was for an accessory structure. We do expect to see more of it. I just want you to know that relationship is going very well and the communication has been excellent.”

And Scott said there was another possible ray of sunshine for the future.

“The number one that I talked about that I’d like to get to sooner rather than later, is the concept of accessory dwelling units as an outright use, rather than conditional. I’m not entirely sure why it was created that way, except maybe that if you’re doing something new, it is something to approach with caution, would be my guess. And I think we are far enough along, it would save people money and time and would also pull off the staff that it’s taking quite a bit of time. It will help us get more efficient.”

The afternoon session saw commissioners passed a supplemental budget for the year. The original request was for $2.5 million, but $1.5 million of that was to increase the line of credit for the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport project. And some of the other items were to add in grants that had been received. The actual amount of new income that must be raised as a result of the supplemental budget started at $538,300. When it came time to make a motion, commissioners removed several items. Budget manager Heather Gallagher double-checked the items removed by commissioners:

“Withholding the $101,843, that request, the $34,177 request, and the $63,389 request, that’s from the general fund for Sheriff’s Department. And then in the Emergency Management Department fund 127 accepting their $41,101 request less #12,570.

The items that were not immediately funded included money for an administrative position in the Sheriff’s Department, and the benefits budget that went with it, a sick days buyout for a retiring patrol sergeant and funds for a long range recovery planner.

Commissioners said they definitely would be honoring the sick days buyout commitment but at a later supplemental budget.