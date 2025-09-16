Honduran Nationals Extradited to the United States to Face Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charges 

PORTLAND, Ore.— Two Honduran nationals were extradited from Honduras to the United States to face charges for their roles in conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Oregon.

Teodoro Rodas Dubon, 32, and Erick Yojan Lopez Miralda, 38, made their initial appearances in federal court in Portland today.

According to court documents, special agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) learned that beginning in 2022, Rodas Dubon directed and controlled the distribution of bulk quantities of fentanyl throughout the Portland area. Following law enforcement actions against Rodas Dubon’s drug trafficking organization, Rodas Dubon returned to Honduras where he resumed coordinating the distribution of fentanyl throughout the Portland area. On February 22, 2024, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Rodas Dubon with conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

Additional court documents revealed Lopez-Miralda separately ran a fentanyl distribution cell operating in the Portland area in 2023. Following a multi-kilogram seizure of fentanyl, Lopez Miralda returned to Honduras. On April 3, 2024, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Lopez Miralda with conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

Rodas Dubon and Lopez Miralda were both arrested by Honduran authorities pursuant to provisional arrest warrants in January 2025. On September 15, 2025, both defendants were extradited to the United States to face federal charges in the District of Oregon. Both defendants made their initial appearances in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. They were each arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a jury trial scheduled to begin in November 2025.

“Rodas Dubon and Lopez Miralda’s extraditions to the District of Oregon send a critical message: the United States will relentlessly pursue and hold accountable those involved in trafficking fentanyl,” said United States Attorney Scott E. Bradford. “These cases reinforce our commitment to holding all individuals involved in illicit drug operations accountable for the devastating impact they’ve had in Oregon. I extend my gratitude to our federal and state partners and the Honduran authorities for their dedicated efforts in investigating, interdicting, and apprehending those involved, especially for the arrests and extraditions of Rodas Dubon and Lopez Miralda.”

“The Drug Enforcement Administration and our partners will aggressively pursue threats like these no matter where they come from,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “Mr. Rodas Dubon and Mr. Lopez Miralda are accused of serious crimes in the United States and we look forward to seeking justice in Oregon.”

These cases were investigated by the DEA with assistance from the DEA Tegucigalpa, Honduras Country Office, the Tigard Police Department, the Sherwood Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team. It is being prosecuted by Paul T. Maloney, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with Honduran authorities to secure the defendants’ arrests and extraditions from Honduras.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

# # #