The Oregon Department of Education (ODE), in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, will announce Sarah Anderson as one of Oregon’s 16 2025-26 Regional Teachers of the Year! Anderson teaches Social Studies at Dufur School in Dufur.

Every day in Oregon classrooms, teachers offer their innovation, energy and content mastery in support of students across the state. The Oregon Teacher of the Year Program recognizes and honors teacher excellence, with the state Teacher of the Year serving as the face and voice of exemplary educators across Oregon. Candidates for Oregon Teacher of the Year are exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled licensed public school educators in grades pre-K-12.

Sarah Anderson Named Columbia Gorge Regional Teacher of the Year. Photo from the Oregon Lottery

Anderson was nominated by a colleague who noted, “Sarah Anderson is an exceptional educator who brings creativity and dedication to her social studies classroom. She consistently thinks outside the box to make learning engaging, relevant, and meaningful for her students. Sarah enhances her instruction by incorporating current events and relevant articles into her lessons, ensuring students connect historical concepts with modern issues. She fosters critical thinking and communication skills through dynamic group discussions, encouraging students to analyze multiple perspectives and engage in thoughtful debate.”

“At Dufur School, she is recognized for her dedication to student success, her creative lesson plans, and her ability to make historical and literary concepts relatable and meaningful,” Principal Kristin Whitley added. “Sarah prioritizes culturally responsive teaching, ensuring that all students feel included and represented in her lessons. She also excels in encouraging students to take ownership of their learning, whether through Socratic seminars, thematic research projects, or interdisciplinary activities.”

In her nomination, Anderson noted, “Teenagers are full of opinions, and I help them translate those opinions into civic involvement and writing proficiency.”

Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members. Regional winners were identified through a local nomination, application and selection process facilitated by the 19 Education Service Districts around the state. Applicants submitted testimonials and letters of support and were assessed by a diverse panel of regional representatives on the attributes of leadership, instructional expertise, commitment to equity, community involvement, understanding of educational issues, vision and professional development.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s Regional Teachers of the Year – outstanding educators whose tireless dedication, creativity, and compassion enrich the lives of students and communities across Oregon,” said Director of Oregon Department of Education Dr. Charlene Williams. “Each recipient embodies the values of innovation, leadership, and inclusivity, and we are proud to honor and learn from their inspiring work. These extraordinary teachers remind us that great education transforms lives and strengthens communities.”

Each Regional Teacher of the Year wins a $1,000 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2025-26 Oregon Teacher of the Year – to be announced in October.* Since 1995, when the Oregon Lottery began allocating revenue to public education, more than $10 billion has been transferred to school districts across the state. This past year, more than $200,000 of Oregon Lottery funding went to the Dufur School District, and over $1.9 million went to Wasco County.

“This group of standout Oregon teachers bring their passion for education and leadership abilities to work every day,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells. “Oregon Lottery is proud to celebrate the meaningful impact these educators have on our students and communities.”

On Friday, September 19, 2025, once all 16 Regional Teachers of the Year are announced, the full list of statewide winners will be available on the Oregon Teacher of the Year website.

Do you know an outstanding teacher? Please nominate them as the 2026-27 Oregon Teacher of the Year by visiting oregonteacheroftheyear.org.

*Thanks to ODE’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2025-26 Oregon Teacher of the Year will receive a $10,000 cash prize (with an additional $5,000 going to their school) and serves as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.