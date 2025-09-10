Houston, we have a scammer

They weren’t actually in outer space, but this fake astronaut has gone where many people have unfortunately gone before: scamming money from another person.

As CBS News reports, a woman in Japan lost about $6,740 to an alleged fraudster who claimed to be an astronaut in trouble.

Police say that the scammer told the woman he was “in space on a spaceship right now” and “under attack and in need of oxygen.” The woman, who’d developed romantic feelings for the person messaging her, was then instructed to send money online to pay for oxygen.

If only we could shoot scams into space.