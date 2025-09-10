Toucan play at that game (escaping bath time)

As it turns out, toddlers and toucans have something in common: they both hate bath time.

At least, that’s the case for Chester the toucan, a pet bird who lives with his human, Maria, in the Washington, D.C., area.

As Maria explains on Chester’s verified Instagram account, the toucan had fallen into a toilet in her apartment, so she scooped him up and took him to the sink to give him a bath.

“Chester does NOT like forced baths (they only happen in emergent instances such as this…) and so he quickly fled the scene before I could dry him,” Maria writes.

As if the incident hadn’t already reached cartoonish heights, Chester fled into a small hole near the apartment dishwasher.

“I was afraid of removing the dishwasher myself since there were tubes back there and I didn’t know if I’d cause damage or have a water supply burst so I needed professional assistance,” Maria writes.

After an unsuccessful attempt to reach her building’s emergency maintenance department, Maria figured her best bet was the fire department.

“I figured hey, firemen get cats out of trees,” Maria says. “Surely they can get a toucan out of a dishwasher crawl space?”

She then called Virginia’s Arlington County Fire Department, which successfully rescued Chester from his predicament.

“Arlington County Fire Department was a HUGE help and super sweet!!” Maria says.