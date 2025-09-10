Anyone have a VHS player? Forgotten high school time capsule uncovered

A forgotten high school time capsule has been uncovered, showing an ancient world predating the advent of the smartphone.

Students of the Smithtown Central School District in New York had started the capsule in 1973 and completed it in 1992. It was originally supposed to be opened in 2017, but remained lost to time until it was discovered by the school custodial crew.

Some of the included items are pom-poms and banners from past homecomings, and a 1991-92 video yearbook on a VHS tape.

At least it wasn’t a Betamax or HD DVD.