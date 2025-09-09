Flight to Australia soiled by broken toilets

The majesty of human flight was interrupted by the reality of human bodily functions during a recent trip from Bali to Australia.

According to ABC.net.au, a Virgin Australia flight became a very unpleasant experience when the onboard lavatories stopped working.

The flight took off with one toilet out of service, but then the remaining two bathrooms went down while the plane was in the air.

A passenger tells ABC.net.au, “The crew told us we would have to relieve ourselves in bottles or on top of whatever was already in the toilet.”

Virgin Australia didn’t address that specific claim, but apologizes to the passengers and plans to offer credit, and thanks crew members for dealing with “a challenging situation on board.”