No horsing around the pool!

This horse needed to swap a saddle for a paddle.

Nevada’s Washoe County Animal Services responded to a report of a horse falling into a residence’s swimming pool.

“The pool had a cover on it, and the horse wandered into the yard, likely not recognizing that the pool cover was not a solid surface,” the department writes in an Instagram post. “Rescuers carefully worked in the dark hours of the early morning to place technical large animal rescue equipment onto the horse.”

The horse was successfully saved and transferred to dry land, where it was covered with blankets until vets from a local equine hospital arrived and inspected it.

“Thankfully, the horse did not appear seriously injured, other than cuts and abrasions and exhaustion,” the post reads, adding that the animal has since been reunited with its owner.

See, this is why pools have “no horseplay” signs.