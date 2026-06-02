6/01 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The main action at last night’s Goldendale City Council revolved around a grant to replace the elevator at the Goldendale Community Library. Mayor Dave Jones gave a brief history of the library, founded in 1915. It was one of more than 1,700 local libraries funded by steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie. In 1973, the city signed a lease agreement with the Fort Vancouver Regional Library to operate the institution, but retained ownership of the land and buildings. The city is also responsible for maintenance. As Mayor Jones pointed out,

“The elevator is well over 40 years old now, and needs replaced. The building is 3 stories, and so that elevator is crucial for disabled access, and it has to be there.”

Councilor Danielle Clevidence noted the grant was for $221,000 and asked Mayor Jones what the project is likely to cost.

“Do we know that number yet? / The elevator is projected to cost two hundred thousand dollars and some change, I believe two hundred and one thousand dollars / OK / The remaining of that is administrative fees, grant fees that the city will be collecting to administer that grant. / OK”

Councilors also heard a complaint about the effect the burnout event Saturday had on downwinders from resident Jan Halvorson:

“The next thing is very important to me. I have respiratory problems. That fiasco Saturday. That is unconscionable to put that in the middle of town. I woke up and my house was full of smoke. It was so smokey, at times I couldn’t see the trees from my balcony. You can’t burn tires in the state of Washington anywhere. They were burning rubber. It was unlawful.”