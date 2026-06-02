6-01 Sports Brief

Youth prevails as Andreeva powers into French Open semifinals against Cirstea

PARIS (AP) — Teenager Mirra Andreeva has dominated Sorana Cirstea at the French Open 6-0, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the second time. Rain arrived in Paris on Tuesday and play started under the closed roof of Court Philippe-Chatrier. Cirstea was competing in the quarterfinals for the first time in 17 years and struggled against her 19-year-old rival. Andreeva’s deep groundstrokes and net charges overwhelmed the 36-year-old veteran.

Browns trade 2-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to Rams

The Cleveland Browns traded two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal. The Browns will acquire pass rusher and linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round selection, a second-round pick in 2028 and a 2029 third-round selection. Garrett is expected to report to the Rams’ facility on Tuesday and have a news conference to discuss the trade. Garrett was not seen at the Browns’ facility during offseason workouts. Coach Todd Monken said two weeks ago he had not had a face-to-face meeting with Garrett since being hired in late January.

Eagles trade receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots, setting up reunion with coach Mike Vrabel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. The Eagles will receive a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027 for the three-time Pro Bowler. The trade comes after a frustrating 2025 season for Brown in Philadelphia, in which he had grown dispirited with an Eagles offense that played uninspired football at times while the team failed to defend its Super Bowl title. Brown’s arrival in New England will be a reunion with coach Mike Vrabel, who Brown played under for three seasons after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Baseball players’ chief says union ‘has never been broken’ and will fight MLB’s salary cap proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the baseball players’ association insists the union will fight management’s salary cap proposal. Major League Baseball proposed a salary cap last week and seems set to start a lockout after the current labor contract expires Dec. 1. Interim executive director Bruce Meyer says the union has never been broken and never will be. He emphasized that baseball players have always been the most unified, which is why they don’t have a salary cap. Negotiators have not scheduled the next bargaining session.

Wemby vs. the Knicks: It’s fitting that a marquee matchup awaits in the NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The marquee outside of Madison Square Garden in December 1949 once promoted the following event, which was happening a couple of days later: “Geo Mikan vs Knicks.” Not “Minneapolis Lakers vs. New York Knicks.” Just Mikan. The NBA’s first one-of-a-kind big man. It feels like history repeating itself now. The NBA Finals start Wednesday, with the San Antonio Spurs facing the Knicks for the title. And the marquee for this series — in San Antonio, in New York, in Paris and countless other points around the globe — may as well say “Wemby vs Knicks.” Victor Wembanyama keeps stepping onto bigger and bigger stages.

Pope Leo plays tennis religiously as part of an Augustinian devotion to sports and spirituality

PARIS (AP) — When Pope Leo XIV was elected last year and it emerged that he was a tennis player his love of the sport was quickly celebrated during an audience with top-ranked Jannik Sinner. In the ensuing months Leo has tried to set aside time in his busy schedule to play the sport every week as part of his Augustinian devotion to physical activity and spirituality. Leo likes to spend Mondays and Tuesdays at the papal retreat in Castel Gandolfo in the hills outside Rome where he plays tennis with his secretary. Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic says it’s “amazing to hear that Pope Leo loves tennis” and adds that it’s a game you enjoy “especially when you are playing without pressure of time, without pressure of tournaments.”

Serena Williams is coming back to tennis at 44, returning to the sport she dominated for decades

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams is returning to professional tennis at the age of 44 after nearly four years away from the sport. The WTA Tour has announced that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has accepted a wild card invitation to play doubles at the upcoming Queen’s Club grass-court tournament. The Queen’s Club tournament starts June 8. Williams has not competed since bidding farewell at the 2022 U.S. Open. Williams said at the time she didn’t want to use the word “retiring” and instead declared that she was “evolving” away from tennis. The WTA says Williams will play “with a partner to be announced in due course.”

Vegas and Carolina rugged and rolling as they open a Stanley Cup Final nearly a decade in the making

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — This Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes is nearly a decade in the making for each franchise. Vegas has only been around for nine years, but this is a third trip to the final, three years removed from hoisting the Cup in 2023. Carolina has been building to this in the eight seasons Rod Brind’Amour has been coach but had never gotten past the third round. Two different paths made them NHL powerhouses, and changes over the past several months got them to this showdown for hockey’s hallowed trophy.

Sharpshooter Milan Mimcilovic commits to Kentucky after pulling out of NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic has committed to Kentucky, giving coach Mark Pope one of the best players in the transfer portal. Momcilovic announced his decision on Instagram less than a week after pulling his name out of the NBA draft. A 6-foot-8 forward, Momcilovic led the nation in 3-point shooting at shooting 48.7% on 7.5 attempts per game last season and was fifth nationally in 3-pointers made. He made at least five 3-pointers in a game 10 times in 2025-26, including eight against Arizona in the Big 12 tournament. Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while leading Iowa State to the Sweet 16 for the third time in five years.

Big market, small market, same NBA Finals stage: How the Knicks and Spurs got here so differently

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting to the NBA Finals proves that the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs have made plenty of smart moves along the way. You need a star, like a Jalen Brunson or a Victor Wembanyama. They need some help. They need the right coach. But this finals matchup, which starts Wednesday in San Antonio, also shows that there’s no one way to get all those things done. Knicks vs. Spurs isn’t just a clash for the NBA title, it’s a clash in styles as well.