Goose and also goose rescuer down

We’ve heard about goose down pillows, but what about goose down a dam?

Such was the situation faced by San Antonio Animal Care Services, which responded to a report of several baby geese trapped near a dam spillway. When they arrived, they were greeted by a “string of angry honks” from the mother goose, who “was letting everyone know what was going to happen if her kids (and their rescuers) didn’t get a move on!”

However, in attempting to rescue the baby geese, the SA Animal Care Services responders got stuck down the dam themselves. Eventually, though, both humans and fowl were saved with the assist of an extension ladder provided by the San Antonio Park Police and Fire Department.

“In the end, everyone made it out safe, and the goslings waddled off into the lake with Mother Goose,” SA Animal Care Services concludes. “Mission accomplished on this dam rescue!”