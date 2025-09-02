And how would you like your steak cooked? Literally on fire?

These steaks are well past well done — they’re at congratulations.

Missouri’s Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a report of a tractor-trailer catching fire, only to find that the vehicle was carrying 40,000 pounds of ribeye steak.

Unfortunately for even those who prefer their meat cooked to a crisp, the fire resulted in a “total loss” of steak.

Ironically, the blaze marked the first mission for probationary firefighter Jenna Ulrich, who happens to be vegan.

“Nothing says ‘welcome to the fire service’ like sending the probie to put out 40,000 pounds of flaming ribeye!” fire officials say. “Probationary Firefighter Jenna Ulrich is the only vegan on our department — so naturally, her very first fire involved a tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of ribeye steak.”