9/02 Sports Brief

Venus Williams’ US Open ends with a loss in the women’s doubles quarterfinals to Taylor Townsend

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ run at the U.S. Open is over. Williams and partner Leylah Fernandez were eliminated in the quarterfinals of women’s doubles on Tuesday by the top-seeded duo of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2. The 45-year-old American and 22-year-old Canadian had not lost a set in their first three matches together. Williams had been out of tennis for 16 months before returning in Washington in July. She lost in the first round of mixed doubles and singles at the U.S. Open and then she and Fernandez got a wild-card entry into the doubles field. Townsend and Siniakova are seeking their third Grand Slam title as a pair.

Defending US Open champ Sabalenka returns to semifinals when Vondrousova withdraws with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has returned to the U.S. Open semifinals without hitting a ball in the quarterfinals. The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka was supposed to play Marketa Voundrousova on Tuesday night. But Vondrousova withdrew from the match with an injured knee. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the walkover about two hours before the match was supposed to begin. Sabalenka now will meet No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Thursday. That is a rematch of last year’s championship match at Flushing Meadows, which Sabalenka won in straight sets.

Three ejected in Giants-Rockies game, delaying Rafael Devers’ 30th home run trot of season

DENVER (AP) — Rafael Devers’ 30th home run of the season sparked a benches-clearing incident. Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland, along with San Francisco’s Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, were ejected from Tuesday night’s game. The trouble started after Devers hit a long two-run homer in the first inning. Freeland took exception to Devers’ celebration and shouted at him as he neared first base. That led several players to charge toward the infield. Chapman appeared to make contact with Freeland, and Adames was also involved. The umpires restored order and announced the ejections. It did not appear that any punches were thrown.

The Ryder Cup is 24 days away. The games already have started

The Ryder Cup is three weeks away and it feels like it’s already started. U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley says he knew he wasn’t going to be a playing captain but kept everyone in suspense. His message was loud and clear that he was putting his team first. That was a rallying cry. Then it was Europe’s turn. The announcement of those six choices featured images of the captain’s picks with big smiles. That was a contrast to the American picks who looked bored while on a video call for an hour. It’s the golf that matters. That will get here soon enough.

Will Power out at Penske: Team confirms Australian will not return for 18th season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Will Power, the consummate company man who won two IndyCar titles and the Indianapolis 500 for Roger Penske, will not return to Team Penske for an 18th season. The long-expected announcement was finally made Tuesday, two days after the season finale, and nearly a year after speculation began that Power would not be renewed when his contract expired as the team eyed a younger driver. Power turns 45 at the start of next season. As the season dragged on without any movement from Penske, Power’s departure became more and more obvious. He showed up at the season-opener in March — on his birthday weekend — facing questions about the possibility of 23-year-old David Malukas replacing him at the end of the year. The speculation was never silenced by Team Penske.

Mike Trout scratched from Angels’ lineup with skin infection on left arm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Trout was scratched from the Los Angeles Angels’ starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals because of a skin infection on his left arm. The three-time AL MVP will be re-evaluated Wednesday and is day-to-day. Trout was originally penciled in as the designated hitter but was removed from the lineup less than an hour before first pitch. Jo Adell was switched from right field to DH, and Chris Taylor was inserted in right field. Trout is batting .231 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs. He’s two homers shy of 400 for his career, and his 1,008 RBIs rank third in franchise history.

Handful of college athletes sue NCAA over redshirt rule in case that could cover thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson and former Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager are among 10 plaintiffs suing the NCAA over its redshirt rule that puts restrictions on the five years the athletes have to practice, play and graduate from college. The class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee alleges the NCAA violates U.S. antitrust laws with how its redshirt rule covers playing time for athletes during five seasons of eligibility. The lawsuit includes seven other named plaintiffs and potentially thousands of current and former NCAA football, baseball and tennis players.

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team fights for charter status amid explosive lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two NASCAR teams, including one owned by Michael Jordan, have argued in federal court for a preliminary injunction to be recognized as chartered organizations. This comes amid their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. The teams have responded to NASCAR’s decision not to redistribute charters while the case proceeds. The teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, claim the charter system is unfair. They initially won charter status for this season, but it was overturned. NASCAR wants the money back from when they were chartered. A ruling on the injunction is expected soon, as tensions rise among other teams.

Gabby Thomas won’t run at track and field world championships due to Achilles tendon injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Olympic champion Gabby Thomas will miss track’s world championships with an Achilles injury she’s been dealing with since May. Thomas, who won the 200-meter sprint in Paris and was on both the 4×100 and 4×400 meter gold-medal relay teams, said she exacerbated the injury in July. Thomas did not look in top form last month at U.S. nationals, where she rallied to secure the third and final spot in the 200 by .001 seconds. The 28-year-old Thomas said she plans on competing in 2026.