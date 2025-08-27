Yet another reason to not go chasing waterfalls

The prophecy of TLC continues to ring true.

Ryan Wardwell of Long Beach, California, probably wished that he didn’t go chasing waterfalls when he got stuck behind one for two days.

According to California’s Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Wardwell had planned to rappel the waterfalls of the Kern River before he got trapped. After Wardwell hadn’t returned to his vehicle that night as planned, a search and rescue operation was launched.

“After inserting teams into the search area, a drone was used to check behind a large waterfall where Wardwell was found alive and responsive,” the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office writes in a Facebook post.

Wardwell was then safely extracted from the area, and was “flown to a nearby landing zone and evaluated by medical personnel, where he was treated for only minor injuries and dehydration.”

The post deems Wardwell’s ordeal a “stunning survival story.” It’s also more proof that you should always stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to.