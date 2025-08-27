Hol(e)d your horses

Hay may be for horses, but this hole is not.

Maryland’s Baltimore County Fire Department reports that a horse had fell into a pit about 8 to 10 feet deep after the planks covering it gave way as the animal was walking over it. A rescue operation soon commenced, and the Fire Department was able to safely rescue the horse, apparently named John, from its predicament.

“At 1,500 pounds and 32 years young, our friend John is safely back home!” the Baltimore County FD shares alongside a video of a crane lifting the horse out of the hole. “A huge shoutout to the owner of Rockdale Towing, who personally rolled in with a crane to make this rescue possible.”

Maybe now they’ll change the expression to “hole your horses.”