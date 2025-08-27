Warning: Don’t choke on your Lafufu

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is sharing an urgent warning about fake Labubu dolls, commonly known as “Lafufus.”

In a safety alert notice Monday, the CPSC said some lookalike Labubu dolls, which are available as plush keychains and figures, may pose a choking hazard and serious risk of death. Some of the toys are small enough for children to put into their mouths, blocking their airways.

The CPSC said it has also received reports of fake Labubus easily breaking apart into small pieces.

The agency recommends that consumers avoid buying knockoff Labubus or stop using them immediately and to only buy Labubu dolls from reputable and trusted sources or online marketplaces.

According to the CPSC, investigators with the federal regulatory agency have requested the seizure of “multiple shipments” of fake Labubu dolls from China for “violation of federal regulations for toys with small parts.” It is against federal law to import or sell any products that don’t meet CPSC safety standards.

Authentic Labubu dolls are made by the Chinese brand Pop Mart and are sold through Pop Mart retail stores, the Pop Mart app, Robo Shops, Pop Mart’s official TikTok Shop, verified third-party retailers like Amazon’s official Pop Mart storefront and official Pop Mart booths at events like San Diego Comic-Con.

The CPSC recommended looking for Labubu dolls with nine teeth, a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart site and, on newer toys, looking for a subtle UV stamp on one foot of the doll. Fake Labubu dolls may be deeply discounted, feature overly bright colors and an incorrect number of teeth, according to the CPSC.

Authentic Labubus feature official branding and packaging, and each figure has Pop Mart tags and artist attribution, depending on the series.