Better to be stuck inside than stuck in-slide

In what sounds like a claustrophobic person’s nightmare come true, a man needed rescue after getting stuck inside a playground tube slide.

Connecticut’s Town of Vernon Fire Department reports that it found the 40-year-old adult “wedged feet and head first down the slide and stuck in the middle portion” of the slide, which was located on the playground of a local elementary school.

“EMS personnel provided oxygen to the patient who was in extreme discomfort and the hot temperatures were of concern as well,” the Vernon FD writes in a Facebook post. “Ventilation was also set up to help cool the space in which the patient was stuck.”

The man was eventually freed after about 30 minutes. He was offered medical treatment and transportation to an emergency room, but refused, the Vernon FD says.