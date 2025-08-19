State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Sun Country Fire

Kittitas County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Sun Country Fire located in Kittitas County, near the city of Cle Elum. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 18, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the request of Battalion Chief David Ewing, Kittitas County Fire District 7.

The Sun Country Fire started on August 18, 2025, at approximately 2:27 p.m. This fire is estimated at 200 acres and growing. It is burning in timber and brush and is threatening homes, a fish hatchery, and impacting traffic on Interstate 90. Level 1 and 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the Sun Country Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams to aid in containment efforts. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

###