Turner, Harper power Phillies to 12-7 rout of Mariners

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner had four hits, including his first home run at home this season, Bryce Harper homered twice and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Seattle Mariners 12-7 on Monday night.

Turner hit a three-run homer off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (3-5) as part of a six-run second inning. Turner also had two singles and a double for his fifth straight multihit game. He finished with five RBIs.

Harper hit homers in back-to-back innings. His solo shot in the sixth marked the 11th time he’s had 20 home runs in a season. An inning later, his two-run homer off the second deck made it his 30th multihomer game.

J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a home run, and the Phillies also got RBI hits from Kyle Schwarber, Max Kepler and Bryson Stott. All told, the Phillies got 21 hits.

Ranger Suárez (9-6) matched a career high with 10 strikeouts to earn the win. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Mitch Garver and Cole Young provided most of the offense for Seattle. They each homered while Garver added an RBI single. Young finished with four RBIs.

Gilbert lasted just two innings and gave up six runs and nine hits. The Mariners have lost three straight and five of six.

One home run away from tying the major league record for home runs in a season by a catcher, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh went 0-for-5, striking out three times.

Key moment

After the Mariners had a four-run seventh to get within three, the Phillies answered with four runs, capped by Harper’s second home run.

Key stat

Turner’s homer was the 1,500th hit of his career.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (2-5, 5.73 ERA) starts Tuesday against Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.45).

