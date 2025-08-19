Beating the odds: Gambler wins 389 jackpots in one day

Talk about a lucky streak.

While most folks are lucky if they win one jackpot at a casino, a guest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida, did a little better than that. Well, a lot better actually.

The casino revealed that on July 25, a guest named Maher O. won a whopping 389 jackpots in just one day, winning almost $2 million.

Maher’s actual single day winnings totaled $1,827,160.80, with his biggest prizes coming from slot machines including $170,678.18 on Lock It Link, $99,350 on Panda Magic Dragon Link, and over $258,000 in jackpots on Golden Century Dragon Link.

“Stories like this show just how exciting and rewarding a visit to Seminole Hard Rock Tampa can be,” said Joseph Wagner, Vice President & Assistant General Manager of the casino. “This guest’s incredible day is certainly unique and it’s always thrilling to see someone have such an unforgettable experience.”