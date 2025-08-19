Stress sucks: Young adults using pacifiers to de-stress

There’s no doubt life is stressful, and folks in China are dealing with their daily stresses by taking inspiration from babies.

The South China Morning Post reports that a new trend has young adults in China using adult-sized pacifiers to help them with stress and sleep. The popularity of soothing stress with a binky has grown so much that it’s become big business in China, with some online retailers boasting sales of over 2,000 suckers a month.

The adult-sized pacifiers are bigger than your standard baby ones, and sell for between $1.40 all the way up to about $70, In addition to stress relief and sleep, some even suggest it could help someone quit smoking.

But using a binky isn’t necessarily a perfect solution for a stress-free life, as it could cause other problems. Some doctors believe it can cause health issues, including pain when chewing, and a limited ability to open one’s mouth. Extended use could also cause the position of someone’s teeth to change.