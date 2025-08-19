8/19 Sports Brief

Texas QB Manning says NFL plans not taking shape yet despite grandpa’s prediction of 2026 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — There’s so much speculation about Texas quarterback Arch Manning’s future, in the media and even within his own family, that it can be hard for even him to keep up. Manning was asked Tuesday about grandfather Archie Manning’s recent prediction to Texas Monthly that he’ll still be with the Longhorns through the 2026 season. Arch Manning said he doesn’t know where his grandfather got that idea, but he also insisted he’s not making any plans about his pro future right now. Preseason No. 1 Texas opens the season Aug. 30 at No. 3 Ohio State after losing to the Buckeyes in the national playoff semifinals last season.

The Boston Celtics have a new owner. The drive to add more NBA championships won’t change

BOSTON (AP) — The sale of the Boston Celtics has been finalized. Private equity mogul Bill Chisholm has taken control of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise from a group led by Wyc Grousbeck that had owned them for more than two decades. The team was put on the market last summer, soon after it won its record 18th NBA championship. Chisholm won the bidding in March with an offer that valued the franchise at more than $6.1 billion — a record price paid for an American professional sports team. The NBA approved the deal unanimously last week, and the money changed hands on Tuesday.

Julio César Chávez Jr. deported to Mexico for alleged cartel ties and drug trafficking

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been deported to Mexico following his arrest in the U.S. for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application. Chávez was handed over by authorities and admitted to a prison in the northern state of Sonora. That’s according to an official who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Chávez had a warrant for his arrest in Mexico for alleged arms and drug trafficking and ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. He was arrested July 3 days after his high-profile fight with Jake Paul in California.

Short-handed Fever suffer another blow as Sophie Cunningham sustains season-ending injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The injury-riddled Indiana Fever say guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury. She was hurt during Sunday’s victory at Connecticut. Team officials did not provide details about the injury, the third season-ending one Indiana has experienced in August. Guard Sydney Colson tore the ACL in her left knee on Aug. 7 in a game at Phoenix. Guard Aari McDonald broke a bone in her right foot in the same game. Two-time All-Star guard Caitlin Clark still has not played since injuring her right groin in mid-July.

Rory McIlroy loves signing Masters flags more than wearing the green jacket

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy never gets tired of signing a Masters pin flag as the champion, and there’s been a lot of that to do. McIlroy says there were 1,100 yellow flags left in the Masters Shop at the end of the Masters, and he got them all. But wearing the green jacket is a different story. McIlroy says he always imagined wearing it everywhere. But now that he has ownership of it until next April, he says he is reluctant to wear it. He says he looks forward to putting it on the next time he goes to Augusta National.

All-Star pitcher Jacob deGrom to miss scheduled start for Texas Rangers due to shoulder fatigue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Texas Rangers are skipping Jacob deGrom’s scheduled start this week due to shoulder fatigue. The team says it’s just managing his workload, and he isn’t expected to go on the injured list. The five-time All-Star was set to pitch Wednesday night in Kansas City but was examined in Texas by Dr. Keith Meister. The checks came back clean, so deGrom could start as soon as next week. The right-hander has pitched 140 1/3 innings this season, by far his most since 2019. He missed most of 2022 with a shoulder issue and had Tommy John surgery the following year.

New US Open mixed doubles tournament begins and 4 teams are already halfway to the $1 million prize

NEW YORK (AP) — The new U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament drew plenty of criticism for everything from its format to its field. With mostly singles players, some who rarely play doubles at all, it felt less like a Grand Slam championship than an exhibition — which is what one player referred to it as Tuesday. It’s a fast-pace event, with shorter matches and a smaller field, and the final four is already set. Whoever wins the trophy and a $1 million prize Wednesday night won’t apologize for how they got it.

Indiana Pacers reward coach Rick Carlisle for NBA Finals run with mulityear contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers rewarded coach Rick Carlisle with a multiyear contract extension Tuesday following the team’s surprising run to the NBA Finals. Team officials made the announcement about one month before the Pacers open training camp. The Pacers provided no additional details about contract terms. Carlisle enters this season needing seven wins to become the 11th coach in league history with 1,000 career wins. His 555 career wins with Dallas are a franchise record and his 338 wins with the Pacers are the most in the franchise’s NBA history. He also served as an assistant on Larry Bird’s coaching staff in 1999-2000 — the only other time Indiana reached the Finals.

Bat made famous in New Jersey Little Leaguer’s celebratory flip is put up for auction as benefit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marco Rocco, a 12-year-old Little League player from New Jersey, is auctioning the bat he used during a controversial bat flip. His family went to court to lift his suspension after last month’s incident. Ken Goldin, whose son played on Rocco’s team, announced on Instagram that the auction proceeds will benefit Haddonfield Little League. The bat, signed by Rocco, became famous after he was ejected for the flip during a tournament final. Last month, Rocco’s father won a court order allowing him to play in the state tournament despite the suspension.

Auburn claims 4 additional ‘national championships’ on its football resume

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn is claiming four additional football national titles and will call itself a nine-time champion moving forward. The Tigers boasted titles in 1957 and 2010 for decades. They also claimed the 1913, 1983 and 1993 seasons as meeting national championship qualifications. Now, though, athletic director John Cohen is adding titles from 1910, 1914, 1958 and 2004 to the program’s resume. It’s laudable by some and laughable by others. Cohen says “our visible national championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation.”