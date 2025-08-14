That’s a whole lotta pot

Smuggling marijuana through an airport is a bad idea. Smuggling an amount of marijuana that rivals the weight limit for checked bags is probably an even worse one.

However, that didn’t stop Aleshia Anne Pinheiro, who’s accused of trying to sneak nearly 60 pounds of pot in her luggage onto a flight from Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., to Germany.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers had discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages across two suitcases with Pinheiro’s name listed on the baggage tags. Pinheiro was then detained and brought to a secondary screening room, where it was discovered that the packages “contained a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana.”

In all, a total of 59 pounds and 4 ounces of weed were discovered across the two suitcases. CBP says the street value is about $240,000.

Pinheiro faces felony narcotics charges, which sounds a lot less fun than whatever she was planning to do with 60 pounds of pot in Germany.