Not the best review: Camper’s singing mistaken for distress call

A camper in Canada thought to be in distress is totally fine, though his ego might be a bit bruised.

According to British Columbia’s Central Okanagan Search & Rescue, or COSAR, a pair of hikers called 911 after “hearing repeated cries” near the Boulderfields rock-climbing site — but the “cries” turned out to be a man’s singing voice.

“Since Thursday is our regular training night we responded with a full contingent of members, two [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] officers, and our drone team,” reads a post to the COSAR Facebook. “Early responders even heard faint yelling—but couldn’t make out what was being said.”

Once the responders found the source of the noise, they didn’t find anyone in danger. Instead, they saw “a lone camper, singing his heart out to the trees, blissfully unaware that the acoustics of the Boulderfields had turned his tent-side concert into an accidental distress signal.”

“He wasn’t in trouble,” says COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich. “Unless you count his singing.”

COSAR still thanks those who called in the distress report, nothing that the situation “could have been serious.”

“Remember, our services are always free,” the post concludes. “And the money you save could be spent on singing lessons.”