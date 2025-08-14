New McDonaldland Meal, milkshake hitting McDonald’s menus for a limited time

The nostalgic characters of McDonaldland are officially coming back to McDonald’s, along with a new limited-time menu item.

The iconic characters and their magical home made of Apple Pie Trees and Hamburger Patches were originally launched in 1971 and have been a consistent presence in McDonald’s merchandising, ad campaigns and PlayPlaces since then.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar,” Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. marketing, brand, content and culture, said in a press release Tuesday. “But many, especially the new generation, don’t know that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

“There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore,” she added. “And so, for the first time in decades we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future. It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world.”

The new McDonaldland Meal — which features a limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake, customers’ choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece McNuggets, and french fries — will hit menus Aug. 12, the fast-food chain announced Tuesday.

The blue “lava” shake with pink whipped topping “clouds” is an ode to the volcano from the whimsical McDonaldland world, but it’s a new surprise flavor, so it will be up to customers to discover the taste for themselves.

The signature meal will be served in one of six collectible tins that feature the colorful cast of characters, back together for the first time in more than 20 years: Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Friends.