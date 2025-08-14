Bird’s attempt at making fish stick causes fire

The reason behind this Canadian fire is awfully fishy.

The Ashcroft Fire Rescue in British Columbia reports that it responded to a blaze south of town, and realized that the fire had been caused by a fish.

In a Facebook post, the organization explains that the fish had been dropped from the talons of an osprey “onto the hydro line causing embers to drop, along with the fish, to the dry grasses below.”

“We do suspect by the size of the fish and the heat of the day probably caused the rather tired bird to drop its catch,” the post continues. “Or another suspicion could be that it’s tired of raw fish and wanted to give cooked a try.”

In an update, Ashcroft Fire Rescue jokes that the offending bird is being “held in custody for questioning,” quipping, “The judge has not granted bail as the suspect poses an extreme….flight risk!”