8/14 Sports Brief

Appeals court agrees NFL can be put on trial over claims Black coaches face discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says the NFL can be put on trial over claims that Brian Flores and other Black coaches face discrimination. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. It upheld Manhattan federal Judge Valerie Caproni’s 2023 ruling that Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans. In February 2022, Flores sued the league and several teams, saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league disagrees with the ruling and will seek further review.

100 years of AP All-America football teams: Here’s who we think are the best of the best

Ohio State and Pittsburgh each placed three players on The Associated Press All-Time All-America football team and four other schools have two players each on the first team. The unveiling of the all-time team is part of the news organization’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the AP All-America team. The Big Ten led all conferences with seven selections, two more than the Southeastern Conference. A panel of 12 AP sports writers who cover college football selected the all-time team. It cannot be considered definitive. There have been far more great players over the last century than spots available.

From Red Grange to Travis Hunter, the AP All-America team has been the ‘gold standard’ for a century

The Associated Press has celebrated college football’s best players with its All-America team for 100 years. Nearly 2,000 players, from legends like Red Grange to modern stars, have earned this honor. Longtime sports journalist Malcolm Moran says the AP All-America team helped grow the sport by introducing players to fans nationwide. Notre Dame leads with 85 All-Americans followed by Alabama with 83, Ohio State with 79, USC with 77 and Oklahoma with 75. The SEC has had the most All-Americans with 340 since its first football season in 1933. There have been 12 three-time All-Americans.

NCAA informs Michigan ruling on sign-stealing investigation will be released Friday, AP source says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NCAA has informed Michigan that the organization will announce the results of its sign-stealing investigation on Friday, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the details. The NCAA alleged last year in a notice that current coach Sherrone Moore violated rules as an assistant under former coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a three-game suspension in exchange for the Big Ten dropping its own investigation into the allegations after the two ended up in court.

Robert MacIntyre runs off 6 birdies in a row for 62 to lead BMW Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Robert MacIntyre matched the low score of his PGA Tour career with what he calls the best stretch of putting he’s ever had. The Scot closed with six straight birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a three-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood. Scottie Scheffler had his 14th consecutive round in the 60s and was in the group another shot behind. Most of them were helped by a two-hour storm delay that dumped heavy rain on Caves Valley. That made the course softer when they returned. Rickie Fowler shot 67 and took a step toward East Lake.

LA Olympics to sell naming rights to some venues in game-changing deal for 2028

Organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics will sell naming rights for a handful of its venues in deals expected to bring multiple millions of dollars to the 2028 Games while breaking down the International Olympic Committee’s long-sacrosanct policy of keeping brand names off its stadiums. The organizing committee says contracts are already in place with two of its founding partners, Honda and Comcast. LA28 chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman tells The Associated Press that revenue from the deals goes above what’s in LA’s current $6.9 billion budget.

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice’s disciplinary hearing set for Sept. 30, AP source says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 in New York. A person with knowledge of the schedule confirmed the date to The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the details haven’t been announced, said Sue L. Robinson is scheduled to hear Rice’s case. Robinson is a former U.S. district judge who serves as the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association. It’s the second time under the 2020 collective bargaining agreement that the league and the players’ union haven’t agreed on length of discipline, sending the case to Robinson. She presided over Deshaun Watson’s case in 2022.

Wayne Rooney ‘disappointed’ with Tom Brady over work ethic comments in documentary

LONDON (AP) — England soccer great Wayne Rooney has some beef with Tom Brady after some pointed comments by the NFL superstar in a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Brady became a minority owner of English club Birmingham City in 2023 and was involved in a docuseries that went behind the scenes at the team that was briefly managed by Rooney. One clip spread quickly over social media. Brady said he was “a little worried about our head coach’s work ethic” in reference to Rooney. Rooney has responded to the seven-time Super Bowl winner in his new role as a pundit for the BBC, saying Brady’s comment was “very unfair.”

Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders sidelined with oblique injury, unlikely to play against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains sidelined from practice with an oblique injury. Sanders sustained the injury during drills ahead of practice on Wednesday. The Browns were in Philadelphia for joint practices before Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says Sanders is day to day and will be out “for a little bit.” Backup Joe Flacco won’t play against the Eagles, and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley and Dillon Gabriel could get the bulk of playing time. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards in his NFL preseason debut against Carolina.