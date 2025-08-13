The circle of life: Danish zoo will take your animals to feed other animals

(NOTE CONTENT) If you have extra guinea pigs lying around, this zoo in Denmark will take them off your hands. Why? Well, why do you think?

The Aalborg Zoo has shared a Facebook post with the heading, “Did you know that you can donate smaller pets to Aalborg Zoo?”

“Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs form an important part of the diet of our predators – especially the European lynx, which needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild,” the post reads. “In zoos, we have a responsibility to imitate the animals’ natural food chain – for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity.”

The zoo adds that if you have “a healthy animal that needs to be removed for various reasons, you are welcome to donate it to us.” Said animals will be “gently euthanized by trained staff and then used as food.”

“That way, nothing goes to waste – and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators,” the post concludes.

Sing it with us: It’s the circle, the circle of life.