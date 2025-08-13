8/13 Sports Brief

Ohio’s gambling oversight agency says it is working with MLB on investigation involving Guardians

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The agency that oversees sports gambling in Ohio says it is working with Major League Baseball on the investigation of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, but had no further comment. The Ohio Casino Control Commission said it was notified on June 30 by an Ohio licensed sportsbook of suspicious wagering activity on Guardians wagering events before also being contacted by MLB. Ortiz is being investigated for two pitches thrown by the right-hander that received higher activity than usual during his starts at Seattle on June 15 and against St. Louis on June 27. The gambling activity on the pitches was flagged by a betting-integrity firm and forwarded to MLB.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals cancer diagnosis and credits experimental drug

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has credited an experimental trial drug for successfully treating advanced melanoma as he disclosed his cancer diagnosis publicly for the first time. Jones revealed his illness in a documentary debuting on Netflix next week. The 82-year-old Jones told The Dallas Morning News how he was initially diagnosed in June 2010 and underwent two surgeries on his lung and two on his lymph nodes over the next 10 years after skin cancer cells metastasized. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer described Jones’ fight with cancer as an “amazing story” and praised him for going public. He also revealed his own fight with thyroid cancer when he was 28.

Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders sustains an oblique injury and is unlikely to play against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders sustained an oblique injury during practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play in the Browns’ preseason game against the Eagles. Sanders did not finish the practice session and was ruled out of Thursday’s practice. The Browns said Sanders is day to day. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with two first-half touchdown passes in his NFL preseason debut against Carolina on Friday night. The Browns took Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He is part of a crowded Browns quarterback room, with Deshaun Watson expected to sit out this season.

Jakob Marsee is off to an impressive start in 1st major league action with the Miami Marlins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jakob Marsee is making quite the impression in his first major league action with the Miami Marlins. Marsee homered twice and matched a franchise record with seven RBIs in Miami’s 13-4 victory at Cleveland. He hit a three-run drive in the first inning, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. The speedy center fielder also singled and swiped second in the second, but he was stranded when Heriberto Hernández struck out swinging. He robbed Steven Kwan of a base hit with a sliding grab for the final out of the third. The 24-year-old Marsee was brought up by Miami on Aug. 1. He reached base safely in 10 of his first 12 games, collecting 13 hits and nine walks.

Xander Schauffele is trying to avoid missing the Tour Championship for the first time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The BMW Championship is always a high-stakes tournament. This week at Caves Valley it is double the pleasure. The top 30 make it to the Tour Championship next week for a shot at winning the FedEx Cup title. This also is the final week for Americans to earn one of six guaranteed spots in the Ryder Cup. Xander Schauffele is under more pressure than usual. He won two majors last year. He missed two months because of injury at the start of this year. And now he’s at risk of missing the Tour Championship for the first time.

Keegan Bradley as a playing captain? Rory McIlroy thinks the Ryder Cup is too big for that now

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has his doubts whether Keegan Bradley can be the first Ryder Cup playing captain since 1963. He also says Bradley is one of the best 12 American players and he’s fascinated to see how this plays out. Bradley has a chance to play his way onto the team if he wins the BMW Championship. He is the defending champion. He makes six captain’s picks after next week’s Tour Championship. McIlroy says he’s been approached about the possibility of being a playing captain and shot down the idea. He thinks the Ryder Cup has become too big for that.

NBA approves sale of Boston Celtics to private equity mogul Bill Chisholm for $6.1 billion

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA has unanimously approved the sale of the Boston Celtics to a group led by private equity mogul Bill Chisholm. The deal was announced Wednesday and it values the franchise at more than $6.1 billion. Chisholm will take ownership of at least 51% of the team, with full control by 2028 at a price that could bring the total value to $7.3 billion. That’s a record price for an American professional sports team, though Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy a share of the Lakers at a price that values the NBA franchise at $10 billion.

Twins owners opt to halt the sale and keep the club in the family, adding new investors instead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are no longer for sale after a 10-month exploratory process, according to executive chair Joe Pohlad. Pohlad announced that his family will remain the principal owner and add two new investment groups instead. His grandfather, Carl Pohlad, bought the Twins in 1984. Pohlad in his announcement said the family was “fully open to all possibilities” and focused on “what’s best for the long-term future of the Twins.” Fans have been frustrated recently by a spending cut on the roster. The Twins are on track for their lowest attendance total in 16 seasons at Target Field.

Former Steelers QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields reunite as starters for the Giants and Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A year ago, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were the two top quarterbacks at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp vying for the starting job. This week, they were back on the same field in the same market with different teams. Wilson is the starter for the New York Giants and Fields for the Jets, and their teams took part in a couple of days of joint practices before playing each other in the preseason this weekend. Wilson says being teammates will forever connect them and Fields is happy they found such favorable landing spots.