Which side are you on? Baseball player traded to opposing team mid-game

Talk about a changeup.

At the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, infielder Jose Caballero was playing for the Rays. However, by the time game ended, he was a member of the Yankees.

ESPN reports that Caballero learned he’d been traded from the Rays to the Yankees in the middle of the game. He cleared out his locker and bid farewell to his Rays teammates and coaches before joining his new team on the other side of the stadium to begin his life as a Yankee.

“I was winning today regardless,” Caballero told reporters after the game. “We won the game, I guess. That’s what I feel right now.”

The actual winner was the Yankees, who bested the Rays by a score of 7-4.