Nevada court apparently clears way for former Raiders coach Jon Gruden to sue NFL over emails

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada court has apparently cleared the way for a 2021 lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden to proceed against Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL. Gruden’s lawsuit alleges that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy his career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. In 2022, the NFL appealed to Nevada’s high court after a Las Vegas judge rejected league bids to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Goodell. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the NFL’s arbitration clause does not apply to Gruden.