8/11 Sports Brief

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and agent accused of sabotaging $240M Hawaii real estate project

A Hawaii real estate investor and broker are suing baseball star Shohei Ohtani. They claim the Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player and his agent got them fired from a $240 million luxury housing development on the Big Island’s coveted Hapuna Coast that they brought him in to endorse. According to the lawsuit filed in Hawaii Circuit Court, Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, increasingly demanded concessions before ultimately demanding that their business partner drop them from the deal. The development includes 14 houses averaging $17.3 million apiece. Ohtani was advertised as the first resident.

Brewers claim 10th straight game and become 1st team since 2019 with 2 double-digit win streaks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers became the first MLB team since 2019 with multiple winning streaks of 10 or more games. However, any excitement over that particular accomplishment is tempered by the bigger picture. The Brewers extended their current win streak to 10 with a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Earlier in the season, Milwaukee won 11 straight, and with Monday’s victory join the Houston Astros (2019), Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2015), Atlanta Braves (2013), St. Louis Cardinals (2001), Pittsburgh Pirates (1978), Kansas City Royals (1977), New York Mets (1969) and Houston Astros (1969) as the only teams to have two double-digit wins streaks since MLB expanded in 1969,

Shohei Ohtani homers in 3rd straight game, but Dodgers’ malaise continues in another loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has homered in his third straight game. The Dodgers star hit his 42nd of the season in the eighth inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers trailed 7-0 when Ohtani connected off Shaun Anderson, driving his fourth homer in five games into the right field bleachers to tie Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead. Seattle’s Cal Raleigh leads the majors with 45 homers. Ohtani has a 10-game hitting streak in August, and he has four homers among his nine hits in the Dodgers’ last five games.

Correa plays 1st game in Houston since trade as Bregman visits for 1st time since joining Red Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa has made a triumphant return to the Houston Astros after a trade from the Minnesota Twins. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman is visiting Daikin Park for the first time as a Boston Red Sox player. Houston manager Joe Espada says both players have been incredible for the organization. Bregman, drafted by the Astros in 2015, spent nine seasons in Houston, helping the team achieve significant success. Correa, who waived his no-trade clause to return, is back after playing for the Twins since 2022. He’s feeling rejuvenated and is now playing third base. Both players express excitement about their new roles and opportunities.

Pete Carroll, Aaron Rodgers head a list of familiar faces in new places this NFL season

Aaron Rodgers joined Pittsburgh. Davante Adams went to Hollywood. Cooper Kupp is in Seattle. Russell Wilson’s latest stop is the Big Apple. But the oldest face in a new place this NFL season is 73-year-old Pete Carroll on the sideline in Las Vegas. Carroll is leading the Raiders after a one-year hiatus from coaching following 14 years with the Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson are the most notable quarterbacks who changed teams. Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Jameis Winston also found new homes. Several star wide receivers joined Adams and Kupp on the move, including DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs and George Pickens.

Happy move for Cristiano Ronaldo as Georgina Rodríguez announces their engagement

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged. The 31-year-old Rodríguez announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger. “Yes, I do,” read the caption in Spanish, adding “In this and in all my lives.” Rodríguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together. She has also helped to raise Ronaldo’s other three children. The couple lost one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022. Ronaldo met Rodríguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Texas is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 for first time, edging Penn St, Ohio St; 10 SEC teams ranked

Texas is No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The Longhorns narrowly edged out Penn State in the closest preseason vote since 1998. Texas received 25 first-place votes, while Penn State received 23. The Nittany Lions have their highest preseason ranking since they were No. 1 to open 1997. The Southeastern Conference leads with 10 teams in the Top 25. The Big Ten has two of the top three teams for the third straight year. The Big 12 has four ranked teams and the ACC has three.

Deion Sanders keeps Colorado’s starting QB a well-guarded secret ahead of season opener

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders has a quarterback dilemma at Colorado and he isn’t rushing to solve it. His primary options are 17-year-old phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a pure passer, or to lean on the experience of Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Sanders might even rotate both. With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in the NFL, this will be a new-look offense for the Buffaloes. The QB competition is friendly, with both players embracing the challenge. To help improve the running game, the Buffaloes added Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as a coach. Colorado opens the season Aug. 29 by hosting Georgia Tech.

Robbie Brewer dies after medical emergency during race at Bowman Gray Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A veteran stock-car driver has died after a medical emergency during a short-track race in North Carolina. Robbie Brewer’s car hit a wall Saturday night at the Bowman Gray Stadium track in Winston-Salem, coming to a stop near the start-finish line. Track workers removed the 53-year-old from the car, and an ambulance took him to a hospital, after which he died. Officials announced Brewer’s passing on Sunday. Details of the medical emergency weren’t released. Brewer was competing in a 20-lap Sportsman Division race. Fellow driver Brad Lewis described Brewer as a mentor and friend.