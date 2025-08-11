Oklahoma pool site of syn-cow-nized swimming

Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain and cows fall in swimming pools.

A resident of the Oklahoma city Drumright learned that second part when, as KOTV reports, a wandering cow hopped into his 4-foot above-ground pool.

Gordon Brown tells KOTV, “While I was getting my coffee, my wife said, ‘Gordon, there’s a cow in the yard!'”

The local fire department was called in to help rescue the animal from its watery disposition, using chains and a truck winch.

“The cow actually did participate in its own rescue,” says firefighter Jamey Martin. “We were just there to guide them.”