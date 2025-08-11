Chase the dog sure can jump high

Move over, Krypto, this dog can jump kennel doors in a single bound.

The Pike County Animal Shelter in Kentucky has shared a video of one of its dogs, Chase, climbing up and jumping over the door to his kennel.

Once Chase is back on solid ground, he appears happily confused at his new surroundings, pacing around while wagging his tail and sniffing at the other dogs still behind their doors. Eventually, shelter workers enter the room and find a wandering Chase enthusiastically greeting them.

“Is anyone interested in an active dog who wants nothing more than to be by his humans?” the shelter’s post asks. “Then this is your boy!”

The post continues, “Ask for Chase at the front office, as we have him in a room now instead of a kennel since he figured out how to get out.”