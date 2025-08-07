TACOMA WOMAN FACES FEDERAL CHARGE FOR FAILING TO OBEY A LAWFUL ORDER

PORTLAND, Ore.—Ciara D. Mercado, 32, of Tacoma, Washington, has been charged by information with failing to obey a lawful order.

According to court documents and information shared in court, on August 4, 2025, Mercado entered the grounds of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland. Mercado failed to comply with the lawful direction of federal officers and was arrested.

Mercado made her first appearance in federal court Tuesday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. She was ordered released pending further court proceedings.

Failure to obey a lawful order is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 30 days in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Protective Service and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

An information is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

# # #