Rodríguez and Naylor go deep early, Mariners hold off White Sox 8-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning for the Seattle Mariners as they beat the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Rodríguez — who on Sunday became the first player in major league history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of his first four seasons — went deep on a hanging sweeper from starter Jonathan Cannon (4-9). Cal Raleigh drove in two runs with a single immediately before Rodríguez’s homer.

Seattle led 7-1 after two innings, thanks in part to Josh Naylor’s two-run homer in the first. George Kirby (7-5) was effective for six innings, yielding two runs and five hits while striking out nine.

Chicago made it competitive in the seventh after Kirby exited, scoring three runs off reliever Eduard Bazardo on homers from Mike Tauchman and Lenyn Sosa.

Rodríguez scored on Eugenio Suárez’s sacrifice fly in the bottom half to make it 8-5.

All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz gave up a solo shot to Michael A. Taylor in the ninth before walking back-to-back batters. Muñoz settled in from there to lock down his 26th save.

Key moment

The White Sox loaded the bases against Kirby with two outs in the third, but Curtis Mead flied out.

Key stat

Naylor is the first player with three homers and eight steals in his first 12 games with a franchise since Bobby Brown for San Diego in 1983.

Up next

White Sox right-hander Shane Smith (3-7, 4.25 ERA) starts Thursday afternoon against right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.45) in the series finale.

