Get your Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever this year

Although the fall equinox isn’t until Sept. 22, Pumpkin Spice Lattes will officially be back at Starbucks on Aug. 26.

The cultural phenomenon first hit the Seattle-based coffee chain’s menus more than 20 years ago.

Consumer interest in the seasonal spice-laden lattes has spiked earlier than ever, according to Google Trends, which showed an uptick in searches starting in mid-June versus mid-July in 2024.

With the unofficial start of fall at Starbucks coffeehouses comes more returning favorites, and a new selection of drinks and bites.

First up is a new Pecan Cortado, a coffee drink with a 1:1 ratio of espresso to steamed milk, amplifying another nutty fall flavor.

In keeping with the high-protein food trends, Starbucks is also adding another option to its already popular egg bites with a new Italian sausage version.

Returning alongside the PSL is the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte.

Timed with the kickoff countdown on Monday, the company also confirmed seasonal PSL products will begin to hit grocery store shelves soon.

Joining the lineup this year is a new Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte-inspired non-dairy creamer.

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte-inspired creamer is also back in both dairy and non-dairy options.

At-home coffee fans can snag Starbucks’ Fall Blend or Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee, available in K-Cup Pods and roast and ground varieties, and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, which is also available as Nespresso for Vertuo capsules.

Starting in early August, Starbucks’ ready-to-drink beverages — including the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, available in RTD Iced Espresso and RTD Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink — will be available, as well.