ODHS reaches milestone in improving regulatory oversight of long-term care

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has reached a milestone in strengthening its unit that regulates long-term care.



As part of a broader strategy to improve safety, the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) in July began implementing recommendations from an independent consultant’s external assessment of its unit that oversees nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities as well as adult foster homes.



The consultant’s report provides recommendations for how the unit can build a stronger foundation to support its regulatory work, which has grown in size and complexity in the past decade. It includes an overarching framework for processes to: realign staff with the workload; update practices for efficiency; clarify procedures for state and federal regulations; implement new legislation and provide ongoing training for staff.



These changes will help address work backlogs and measure the unit’s performance in improving safety.



As the unit strengthens its operations, APD will also incorporate the consultant’s recommendations into existing safety projects underway. These projects range from adopting a statewide protocol for responding to suspicious deaths in licensed long-term care to developing improved training tools to support staff in implementing regulatory changes.



Independent consultant Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) conducted the external assessment and produced the Final Report for ODHS.



“We are committed to continually improve what we do to ensure the safety of older adults and people with disabilities in Oregon,” said APD Director Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D. “Our goal is to make changes that will continue to improve our operations today and will equip us to meet Oregonians’ needs in the future.”