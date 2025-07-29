7/28 Sports Brief

Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has died after battling cancer

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Fame second baseman who became one of baseball’s best all-around players while starring for the Chicago Cubs, has died. He was 65. Sandberg announced in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. He had chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and then said in August 2024 that he was cancer-free. But he posted on Instagram on Dec. 10 that his cancer had returned and spread to other organs. He announced this month that he was still fighting, while “looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends.”

Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but plans to coach the Colorado Buffaloes this season

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders says he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer but after surgery his oncologist has considered him cured, so he plans to coach this season. Doctors at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado hospital says Sanders had his bladder removed as part of the surgical plan. The 57-year-old Sanders spoke on the eve of fall camp as he enters his third season overseeing the Buffaloes. He brought his medical team with him to discuss his diagnosis. It was revealed that a section of his intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder. His doctors say he won’t need radiation or chemotherapy.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting. Clase, a three-time All-Star, becomes the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with a sports gambling probe. Luis Ortiz also is on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31. It was unclear if the cases were related in any way. The Guardians said in a statement they “have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted.”

Texas man pleads guilty to stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and gets 2 1/2 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 55-year-old Texas man who told police he was in “an imaginary relationship” with WNBA star Caitlin Clark was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing the Indiana Fever guard. Michael Lewis, from Denton, Texas, reached a deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment. He will get credit for time served. Lewis was arrested in January after authorities alleged he sent hundreds of “threats and sexually explicit messages” to Clark between Dec. 12, 2024, and Jan. 11, 2025.

Eugenio Suárez says X-rays were negative after he was hit on index finger by pitch against Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez hopes he avoided major injury when he was hit in the right index finger by a pitch late in a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Suárez is a candidate to be traded to a contender. He was hit by a 95.6 mph sinker from Will Vest in the ninth inning Monday night. He immediately doubled over in pain and quickly left the field. Suárez says “the X-rays were negative” and he’s scheduled for more tests on Tuesday. He has 36 homers this season.

Chris Paul is back with the Clippers and it means so much to him

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Paul has returned to the Los Angeles Clippers, fulfilling a long-held dream. On Monday, he saw his No. 3 jersey in the home locker room at the Intuit Dome. Paul signed last week for an off-the-bench role, aiming to win an NBA championship with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. He expressed excitement and disbelief, having envisioned this moment for a long time. Paul left the Clippers in 2017, playing for several teams before rejoining. His family remained in Los Angeles, and now Paul is thrilled to be back, ready to make up for lost time with them.

Baseball’s biggest spenders are stumbling, with the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees beset by injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s top spenders are struggling with injuries and roster challenges as the trade deadline approaches. The New York Mets, with a big league-high $326 million payroll, lead the NL East but have a losing record since mid-June. The Los Angeles Dodgers, spending just $200,000 less, lead the NL West but have also struggled since early July. The New York Yankees, third in spending, have lost their division lead due to a poor stretch since late May. Despite being playoff contenders, these teams haven’t met expectations. Injuries have forced them to use numerous starting pitchers and adjust lineups frequently.

Bubba Wallace overcame questions and doubts to end 3-year drought with 1st Brickyard 400 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bubba Wallace spent three long years questioning everything about his racing world. He saw teammate Tyler Reddick win five times and post three top 10 finishes in NASCAR’s final standings while Wallace endured a 100-race winless streak. He also watched team co-owner Denny Hamlin make regular trips to victory lane while still chasing his elusive Cup title. The drought forced Wallace to contemplate what was wrong and whether he’d continue to be employed in racing. Then he realized there was more to life than racing and everything changed, including a life-altering Brickyard 400 victory Sunday.

Football season looms with no clear guidance in athlete battles to win more eligibility from NCAA

The wave of lawsuits from college athletes seeking another season of eligibility seems to be slowing down. With fall football practice starting this week, players hoping for a judge’s approval to play may be left waiting. Legal expert Sam Ehrlich says it’s likely too late for athletes to file cases and get relief. Judges have provided inconsistent rulings, and the issue might end up in a higher court. Some athletes, like Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, have won their cases. Others remain in limbo. The NCAA wants limited liability protection from Congress to address these eligibility lawsuits.