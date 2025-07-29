7/28 The Dalles City Council meeting

Last night The Dalles City Council confirmed that a project to remodel several blocks of First Street, originally proposed nearly 20 years ago in 2006 will finally take place, though on a reduced scale from the original concept. Community Development Director Josh Chandler says things are moving right along:

‘We need to use portions of people’s property to get on to do the work, and that’s what we have been working with, purchasing those easements from individuals.”

Chandler also said the city would take advantage of the economies of scale by working on the Federal Street Plaza at the same time.

“We have a great opportunity now. Instead of one finishing two years ahead of the other. we had the opportunity to finalize these plans and make sure that it’s all accurate going in; there’s not going to be any missteps along the way. “

Councilors also voted to raise fines for repeat offenders who allow vegetation to grow to fire danger levels or refuse to clean up junk in the yard, but the most unusual vote came after a 62-minute executive session.

“I move to authorize the city attorney to file condemnation actions to secure real property access rights as necessary for the city’s First Street streetscape project, to timely proceed. Is there a second? I’ll second that. It has been moved by Councilor Randall and seconded by Councilor Richardson to file the appropriate condemnation papers. Is there any more discussion? All those in favor pf the motion please say Aye or raise your hand Aye. Aye. The motion passes 4 to nothing with one abstention.”

Councilor Tim McGlothlin recused himself due to a potential conflict. No more information on the subject was immediately available.