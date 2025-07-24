7/23 Sports Brief

Miami Dolphins’ Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter. The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins’ training camp. The team said Matos was airlifted in stable condition. It did not release information on the injury. The 24-year-old Matos is in his second year in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Dolphins as a free agent through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. He has only been playing football since 2022 when he walked on at South Florida.

McIntosh goes for 5 individual golds at world championships with Los Angeles Olympics in sight

Summer McIntosh is set to compete in five individual events at the world swimming championships in Singapore. The 18-year-old Canadian, who won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics last year, also plans to participate in relays and will be potentially swimming up to 15 races in eight days. McIntosh broke three world records in June, including the 400-meter freestyle. She aims to win her first world title in that event on Sunday where she’ll face American Katie Ledecky. Meanwhile, 12-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi is also making waves with record-breaking times for her age.

New Jersey Little Leaguer suspended for bat flip, a celebration governing body promotes

A 12-year-old Little Leaguer is “distraught” at the prospect of missing his team’s first state tournament game because he was suspended for flipping his bat after hitting a game-winning home run. But his father says Little League Baseball promotes bat-flipping celebrations on its social media accounts that don’t result in punishment. Now, Marco Rocco’s family has gone to court to seek an emergency temporary restraining order that will allow him to play in the New Jersey state tournament that starts on Thursday. The Haddonfield, New Jersey player was suspended after flipping his bat after hitting as winning home run in a game on July 16.

Be like Mike? Jalen Hurts gets championship tip from Michael Jordan on how to win another Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts considers Michael Jordan a friend, and he values his advice. Jordan, who won six NBA titles, shared wisdom with Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win. On Wednesday, during the first day of training camp, Hurts said Jordan used every word but “repeat” when discussing the upcoming season. The Eagles, including coach Nick Sirianni and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, are focused on resetting for 2025. Hurts, who won Super Bowl MVP, said the season is a blank canvas. He hasn’t been seen wearing his Super Bowl ring, emphasizing his focus on the future.

Giants open camp with Jaxson Dart in the spotlight but Russell Wilson still starting quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — So much of the attention going into New York Giants training camp is on first-round pick and quarterback of the future Jaxson Dart. But coach Brian Daboll made it clear the plan hasn’t changed and that Russell Wilson is the starter. Wilson took all of the first-team snaps in the first practice of camp, with Dart and journeyman Jameis Winston rotating second and third. Daboll won’t say whether the backup job to Wilson is up for grabs this preseason. General manager Joe Schoen deferred to the coaching staff to determine when it might be time to turn to Dart.

NIL promises made to recruits, now coaches wait for key decision to learn whether they can keep them

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Next week, college football coaches can put the recruiting promises they’ve made to high school seniors on paper. Then, the question becomes whether they can keep them. Uncertainty over interpretations of a key element of the lawsuit settlement that’s reshaping college sports has placed recruiters on a tightrope. They need clarity about whether the third-party collectives that ruled name, image, likeness payments over the first four years of NIL can be treated as a workaround of the $20.5 million cap on what schools can now pay players directly or whether they’ll simply become a small cog in the new system.

NASCAR will hold first street race on active military base at Naval Base Coronado in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will hold a street race on Naval Base Coronado in Southern California next June as a replacement for its downtown Chicago event that ran the last three years. The move to the San Diego area doesn’t eliminate a return to Chicago, where NASCAR will still maintain an office and effort an eventual return, perhaps as early as 2027. But the shift next year will allow NASCAR to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy by hosting all three of its national series over a three-day weekend on June 19-21.

MLS, playing without Messi, beats Liga MX 3-1 in All-Star Game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo and Brian White scored goals and Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX of Mexico 3-1 in the MLS All-Star Game. MLS has defeated Liga MX three times in four tries. Last year Liga MX won 4-1 in Columbus, Ohio. The MLS All-Stars won in 2022 and beat Liga MX on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw a year prior. Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammate, Jordi Alba, both face possible league suspensions for their team’s next match against Cincinnati on Saturday for missing the All-Star game.

Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams’ winning return to the professional tennis tour also came with a surprise announcement: She is engaged. After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, Williams gave thanks to her fiance, who was in the stands at the DC Open. He is Andrea Preti, who is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to the website IMDB. The 45-year-old Williams hadn’t played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington. She won a doubles match on Monday and a singles match on Tuesday, before losing in doubles on Wednesday She plays singles again Thursday.