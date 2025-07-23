NW Natural is giving away a free home insulation package to promote the benefits of home energy efficiency

(Portland, Oregon)- NW Natural, Oregon’s largest natural gas utility and one of the state’s oldest companies, is encouraging everyone to insulate and improve the energy efficiency of their homes. To raise awareness of this important issue, NW Natural is offering a free home attic and floor insulation package through its Fill Good Summer Sweepstakes.

Insulation can dramatically lower energy bills by reducing home heat gain in the summer, and heat loss in the winter. Insulation can also extend the lifespan of heating and cooling systems by helping them work less to maintain comfort indoors.

From now until October 1, NW Natural customers can enter for a chance to win a free attic and floor insulation upgrade with the Fill Good Summer Sweepstakes. Visit nwnatural.com/SummerSweepstakes then complete a short survey about your home.

NW Natural works throughout the year to help customers use less energy by providing free home weatherization kits at community events, partnering with community organizations to make energy-saving improvements for income-qualifying customers, offering rebates on high-efficiency natural gas appliances in partnership with NW Natural Preferred Contractors, and offering cash incentives for weatherization upgrades in partnership with Energy Trust of Oregon. NW Natural also offers billing and payment programs to help lower monthly bills.

If you would like to speak with anyone at NW Natural about the sweepstakes or any of the above-mentioned programs for customers, please, contact NW Natural’s Bryant Clerkley (contact information above). Thank you.