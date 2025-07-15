Shohei Ohtani to hit leadoff for NL in All-Star Game, followed by Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff as the designated hitter for the National League in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the NL lineup, with Ronald Acuña Jr. batting second and Ketel Marte third. Paul Skenes of the Pirates will start for the NL, while Detroit’s Tarik Skubal will pitch for the AL. Gleyber Torres will lead off for the AL, followed by Riley Greene and Aaron Judge. Skenes and Skubal rank first and second in fastball velocity this season. Skenes has a 2.01 ERA, while Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, holds a 2.23 ERA.