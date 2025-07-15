7/14 Sports Brief

Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape

ATLANTA (AP) — Curveballs are disappearing from Major League Baseball as pitchers prioritize velocity, emphasizing sliders and sweepers. Curveball usage dropped from 10.7% in 2019 to 8.4% this season, with 22,962 fewer thrown in 2024 than five years earlier. Pitchers and coaches say the focus has shifted to harder, faster pitches that generate more swings and misses. Batters are hitting .225 against curveballs this season, lower than fastballs. The game continues evolving toward power and speed.

Rory McIlroy returns home for the British Open ready to embrace the love

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is back at Royal Portrush and feeling plenty of love as the Masters champion. It’s far different from when the British Open was last held in Northern Ireland. He was overwhelmed by the support and wound up missing the cut. McIlroy says he tried to treat 2019 like another Open. This time he is ready to embrace it. He now has the career Grand Slam. He wants to play well for the home crowd. But he’s a lot more at peace and energized about another crack at Royal Portrush. He played 18 holes before bad weather arrived.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama says he’s been cleared to return following blood clot

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama says he expects to play this coming season and has been fully cleared after dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder for the past few months. Wembanyama made the comments to French newspaper L’Equipe in remarks published Monday. There was no immediate word from the Spurs on the report. Wembanyama was the NBA’s rookie of the year two years ago and was the front-runner for defensive player of the year last season when he was diagnosed with the blood clot in his right shoulder in February and was shut down.

Major League Baseball is spotlighting player fashion on the All-Star Game red carpet

Major League Baseball is spotlighting player fashion at the All-Star Game red carpet event on Tuesday. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, styled by Whitney Etoroma, is expected to make a statement. While Yamamoto isn’t big on fashion, Etoroma hopes he’ll choose an exclusive Thom Browne look. MLB has provided stylists for players like Yamamoto, Cal Raleigh, and Tarik Skubal to elevate the league’s style profile. Skubal plans to incorporate Detroit and Atlanta themes into his outfit, while Raleigh looks forward to a polished look despite calling his style “bland.” The event aims to boost MLB’s fashion appeal among fans.

Robot umpires to make All-Star Game debut, another step toward possible regular-season use in 2026

ATLANTA (AP) — Major League Baseball is testing automated ball-strike systems in the All-Star Game for the first time. The system, used in some minor leagues since 2019, allows teams two challenges per game, retaining them if successful. All-Star starters Tarik Skubal of Detroit and Paul Skenes of Pittsburgh say pitchers often think everything is a strike. Clayton Kershaw believes the system works if it’s adjusted for player height, which it does. During spring training tests, teams won 52.2% of challenges.

The SEC and Big Ten are currently at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format

ATLANTA (AP) — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the SEC and Big Ten have not agreed on a College Football Playoff format beyond this season. Sankey noted frequent discussions with Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti but highlighted differing views on playoff allocations. The current 12-team playoff guarantees spots for the five highest-ranked conference champions. Sankey emphasized collaboration but stated changes could proceed without unanimous agreement. The CFP contract allows the SEC and Big Ten to propose and impose changes if aligned.

Argument over ‘valid buisiness purpose’ for NIL collectives threatens college sports settlement

Less than two weeks after terms of a multibillion-dollar college sports settlement went into effect, friction erupted over the definition of a “valid business purpose” that collectives making name, image likeness payments to players are supposed to have. The new College Sports Commission sent a letter to athletic directors last week saying it was rejecting deals in which players were receiving money from collectives that were created solely to pay them and don’t provide goods or services to the general public for profit. An attorney for the players responded by saying those instructions went against settlement terms and asking the CSC to rescind the guidance.

Jets and receiver Garrett Wilson agree on a 4-year, $130M contract extension, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal Monday, though it has not been officially announced. Wilson, drafted 10th overall in 2022, was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three years. Jets management, including general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, have focused on building a younger roster.