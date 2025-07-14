The taste of bacon coming to Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Have you ever been devouring a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and thought the only thing missing was the taste of bacon? Well, you’re in luck.

General Mills has announced the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Hormel Black Label Bacon Flavored Cereal, which is “infused with the smoky flavor of Black Label Bacon and blasted with Cinnadust.”

“This collaboration is rewriting the rules of breakfast,” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing manager at General Mills. “Bringing these two iconic breakfast staples and irresistible flavors together gives our fans even more reason why they Must Cinnadust.”

The cereal will be available starting Tuesday for the price of $5.84 a pouch. We were sure it was going to cost $4.20.