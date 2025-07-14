Oh deer: Buck catches bird feeder in antlers

A deer in Ohio may have some new winged friends after getting a bird feeder stuck in its antlers.

The animal caught the attention of Ohio’s Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department, which says it has “attempted to approach the deer to help get the item off of its antlers however, it runs away.”

“It does not appear to be in any pain and we witnessed it frolicking with its family and eating normally,” the department says.

Police note that deer shed their antlers, so the feeder will presumably fall off whenever that happens to this particular buck.

“Our department is aware of this, as of now we are going to let the deer be and allow it to naturally come off,” police say.

Maybe the deer is just a big bird enthusiast.