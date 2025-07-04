Patches Magickbeans charged with possession of magic mushrooms

While Jack famously traded the family cow for magic beans, Patches Magickbeans is facing charges for being in possession of magic mushrooms.

According to ABC affiliate WDIO, Magickbeans allegedly crashed his van into a Minnesota construction zone. When authorities spoke to Magickbeans after the crash, WDIO says he “appeared disoriented” and was “saying things that did not make sense.”

Meanwhile, emergency workers found two bags of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, of which Magickbeans told authorities he consumed a small amount the day before the crash.

Magickbeans has been charged with criminal vehicular operation and controlled substance crime in the second degree. Fortunately for this case, having an ironic name is not a crime.